Sherron Philemon
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Sherron's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
MOUNT HOLLY, NC- Sherron Wesley Philemon, age 67, passed away peacefully June 18, 2020 at his home. He was born January 25, 1953 in Stanly County, NC, a son of the late George Wesley and Louise Almond Philemon.
Sherron worked as a Project Manager for Gaston County Schools and was a member of Parkwood Baptist Church. He was a man of faith, a loving husband and a devoted father and grandfather. He was an avid cyclist, loved the outdoors and fly fishing, and enjoyed woodworking. Sherron was very patriotic and had a special place in his heart for those in the military. His father was a WWII Veteran of the U.S. Army and a prisoner of war.
He is survived by his loving wife of 41 years, Christy McEntire Philemon of Mt. Holly; sons Daniel Wesley and wife Amelia of Gastonia, William Martin Philemon of Charlotte; grandchildren Isaac Wesley Philemon and Lucas Royce Philemon; sister Marilyn Whitley Curlee and husband Junior.
A service celebrating Sherron's life will be held at 11:00 am, Tuesday, June 23 at Parkwood Baptist Church with Pastor Jeff Long officiating. The family will receive friends following the service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Parkwood Baptist Church, 1827 Dixon Road, Gastonia, NC 28054.
Condolence messages may be sent online at www.mcleanfuneral.com. McLean Funeral Directors of Gastonia is serving the Philemon family.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
23
Celebration of Life
11:00 AM
Parkwood Baptist Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
McLean Funeral Directors
700 South New Hope Road
Gastonia, NC 28054
(704) 865-3451
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved