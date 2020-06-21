Sherron Philemon

MOUNT HOLLY, NC- Sherron Wesley Philemon, age 67, passed away peacefully June 18, 2020 at his home. He was born January 25, 1953 in Stanly County, NC, a son of the late George Wesley and Louise Almond Philemon.
Sherron worked as a Project Manager for Gaston County Schools and was a member of Parkwood Baptist Church. He was a man of faith, a loving husband and a devoted father and grandfather. He was an avid cyclist, loved the outdoors and fly fishing, and enjoyed woodworking. Sherron was very patriotic and had a special place in his heart for those in the military. His father was a WWII Veteran of the U.S. Army and a prisoner of war.
He is survived by his loving wife of 41 years, Christy McEntire Philemon of Mt. Holly; sons Daniel Wesley and wife Amelia of Gastonia, William Martin Philemon of Charlotte; grandchildren Isaac Wesley Philemon and Lucas Royce Philemon; sister Marilyn Whitley Curlee and husband Junior.
A service celebrating Sherron's life will be held at 11:00 am, Tuesday, June 23 at Parkwood Baptist Church with Pastor Jeff Long officiating. The family will receive friends following the service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Parkwood Baptist Church, 1827 Dixon Road, Gastonia, NC 28054.
Condolence messages may be sent online at www.mcleanfuneral.com. McLean Funeral Directors of Gastonia is serving the Philemon family.
Sherron worked as a Project Manager for Gaston County Schools and was a member of Parkwood Baptist Church. He was a man of faith, a loving husband and a devoted father and grandfather. He was an avid cyclist, loved the outdoors and fly fishing, and enjoyed woodworking. Sherron was very patriotic and had a special place in his heart for those in the military. His father was a WWII Veteran of the U.S. Army and a prisoner of war.
He is survived by his loving wife of 41 years, Christy McEntire Philemon of Mt. Holly; sons Daniel Wesley and wife Amelia of Gastonia, William Martin Philemon of Charlotte; grandchildren Isaac Wesley Philemon and Lucas Royce Philemon; sister Marilyn Whitley Curlee and husband Junior.
A service celebrating Sherron's life will be held at 11:00 am, Tuesday, June 23 at Parkwood Baptist Church with Pastor Jeff Long officiating. The family will receive friends following the service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Parkwood Baptist Church, 1827 Dixon Road, Gastonia, NC 28054.
Condolence messages may be sent online at www.mcleanfuneral.com. McLean Funeral Directors of Gastonia is serving the Philemon family.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Jun. 21, 2020.