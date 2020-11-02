1/1
Sherry Ellis Lunsford
Sherry Ellis Lunsford, 47, of Clover, SC, passed away Friday, October 30, 2020 at her brother's residence.
A native of Gaston County, she was born April 19, 1973, daughter of the late Thomas Edison Ellis and Elizabeth Minnie Kapps.
She loved her family greatly.
Left to cherish her memories are her son, Zachary Lunsford; daughter, Shelby Hegler; brother, Scott Ellis; sisters, Kimberly Ellis Robinson, Candace Ellis Splawn, and Mary Ann Ellis; and grandchild, Easton Hegler.
A funeral service, officiated by Rev. Johnny Yarboro, will be held Wednesday, November 4, at the South Chapel of Greene Funeral Service, 1503 S. York Rd., Gastonia.
The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
Interment will be in Lakeview Memory Gardens, Filbert, SC.
Arrangements are with the South Chapel of Greene Funeral Service and Crematorium, Gastonia.
Online condolences may be made at www.greenefuneral.com


Published in Gaston Gazette on Nov. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
3
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Greene Funeral Service-South Chapel
NOV
4
Funeral service
Greene Funeral Service-South Chapel
Funeral services provided by
Greene Funeral Service-South Chapel
1503 South York Road
Gastonia, NC 28052
(704) 853-1300
