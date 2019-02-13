|
|
GASTONIA - Sherry Dee Andrews Lunsford, age 70, passed away February 10, 2019 at Robin Johnson Hospice House. She was born November 19, 1948 in Charlotte, a daughter of the late James Ernest and Doris Jenkins Andrews.
She was preceded in death by her husband Donald Oliver "Ted" Lunsford and brother Mark Kerry Andrews.
Sherry was a long-time and active member of Fraley Memorial Baptist Church. She was sweet and loving, loved to cook and had a great sense of humor. She retired from Bell South after 30 years.
Left to cherish her memories are her children Rebecca Goddard and fiance' Brian Caldwell of Gastonia, Lee-Ann Roberts of Gastonia, Scott Lunsford and wife Heather of Gastonia; sister Susan Andrews McCraney and husband Steven of Gastonia; brother James Daryl Andrews and wife Kathleen of Henderson, TX; grandchildren Jessica Goddard, Bryan Goddard, Christina Elmore, Destiny Lunsford and Zebulun Lunsford and many nieces, nephews and cousins. She was also beloved by her Kohl's work family.
The family will receive friends from 2 until 3 pm, Sunday, February 17, 2019 at Fraley Memorial Baptist Church. A memorial service will follow at 3:00 pm with Reverends Warner Doles and Charles Keller officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Gaston Hospice, c/o Robin Johnson Hospice House, P.O. Box 3984, Gastonia, NC 28054.
Condolence messages may be sent online at www.McLeanFuneral.com. McLean Funeral Directors of Gastonia is serving the Lunsford family.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Feb. 13, 2019