GASTONIA - Sherry Eleanor Welch, 77, passed away peacefully on Sunday, July 7, 2019 at her home with her loving family by her side.
Sherry was born in Gaston County on January 29, 1942 and was the daughter of the late Dachie Elfus and Berbie Jackson Welch.
Sherry was a member of South Gastonia Church of God and was her Mother's "Little Angel".
Sherry is survived by her two loving brothers, Larry Welch and Kenneth Welch and several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 1:00 p.m. to 1:45 p.m., Thursday, July 11, 2019 at Withers and Whisenant Funeral Home with a Celebration of Life Service to follow at 2:00 p.m., Thursday in the Chapel of Withers and Whisenant Funeral Home with Pastor Bobby Gilley and Reverend Sam Barnette officiating.
Interment will follow at Hollywood Cemetery with the Releasing of the Doves.
Sherry was preceded in death by her parents; three brothers, Marshal, Jimmy and Ronnie Welch.
Withers and Whisenant Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 2916 Union Road, Gastonia, NC (704) 864-5144 is serving the Welch family.
Published in Gaston Gazette on July 9, 2019