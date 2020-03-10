|
|
GASTONIA - Sheryll "Sherry" Gordon Foy passed away peacefully on Monday, March 9, 2020 at the age of 75. Born on March 15, 1944 in Gaston County, Sherry was the daughter of the late Joseph Andrew Gordon and Betty Carroll Barger Welch.
Sherry was a graduate of Ashley High School, Class of 62. She was a homemaker and a member of Temple Baptist Church. Prior to joining Temple, she was a 45 year member of Chapel Grove Baptist Church where she worked in the nursery and children's church. Sherry loved to shop as well as taking care of her animals. Most of all, she enjoyed spending time with her family.
Sherry is survived by her beloved husband of 56 years, Marvin "Babe" Foy; sons and daughters-in-law, Scott and Angie Foy of Gastonia and Mark and Dayna Foy of Cherryville; grandchildren and spouses, Joseph and Janell Foy, Kathryn Foy Young and Tripp Young, Dylan Foy, Hayden Foy, and Kayla Hanna Kaesmeyer and Luke Kaesmeyer; great-grandchildren, Luna Young, Emma Foy and Mia Young; aunt, Mary Pittman; and her many animals.
Family and friends of Sherry Foy are invited to attend her visitation beginning at 12:00 PM until 1:45 PM Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at Temple Baptist Church, 701 Littlejohn Street, Gastonia. Her funeral service will immediately follow at 2:00 PM in the church sanctuary. The Rev. Scott Whitener will officiate. A service of committal will follow in Gaston Memorial Park.
Condolences may be sent to the Foy family online at www.mcleanfuneral.com
The family requests in lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of Sherry be sent to Robin Johnson Hospice House, c/o Gaston Hospice, P.O. Box 3984, Gastonia, NC 28054.
The Foy family wishes to express their sincere appreciation to the staff of Robin Johnson Hospice House for their love and compassionate care of Sherry.
McLean Funeral Directors of Gastonia is serving the Foy family.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Mar. 10, 2020