Shirlene Morgan Newsom, 60, of Gastonia passed away December 22, 2019 at CaroMont Regional Medical Center.
She was born on March 28, 1959, a native of Gaston County, the daughter of Emmer Snider Morgan and the late Harley "Buck" Clifford Morgan.
Shirlene was a loving soul who enjoyed taking care of everyone. She loved her grandchildren, nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews greatly. Being selfless was her character. She always put others first.
Left to cherish her memories along with her mother are her loving husband of over 39 years, Tom Newsom; son, Dr. Eric Newsom and wife Karen of Warrensburg, MO; daughter, Jane Newsom and husband Jason Reynolds of Gastonia, NC; sisters, Barbara Walker and husband John of Gastonia, NC, Linda Haynie and husband Brian of Lowell, NC, Margaret Adams of Lowell, NC, and Nancy Outlaw of Dallas, NC; grandchildren, Henry and Milo Newsom; numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews and special great-nephew, Alexander Vollmer.
A gathering of family and friends will be held 2 – 4 pm on Sunday, December 29, 2019 at Greene Funeral Service – South Chapel 1503 S. York Rd., Gastonia, NC 28052.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to a local women's shelter.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Dec. 27, 2019