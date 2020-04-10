|
BELMONT, NC- Shirley Fox Beck, 72, passed away April 9, 2020 at her home. She was born July 22, 1947 in Gaston County. Shirley was a long time member of East Belmont Baptist Church. She knew and trusted the Lord and will be missed greatly by her loving husband of 25 years Chris Beck; daughter Wendy Aylward and husband Mike of New Bern, NC; grandchildren, Jamie Aylward and Brandon Aylward; great grandchildren Rylan Hawk and Emery Spivey. In addition to her parents Claude and Rose Fox, Shirley was preceded in death by her first husband, Paul Craig and infant son Christopher Craig.
Services for Shirley will be private. Burial will be in Gaston Memorial Park. Memorials in Shirley's name may be made to Gaston County Animal Care, 220 Leisure Lane, Dallas, NC 28034.
Hugs from home may be sent online at www.mcleanfuneral.com. McLean Funeral Directors of Belmont is serving the Beck family.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Apr. 10, 2020