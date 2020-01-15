Gaston Gazette Obituaries
|
Sisk-Butler Funeral Home
730 Gastonia Hwy
Bessemer City, NC 28016
704-629-2255
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
1:30 PM - 3:00 PM
Sisk-Butler Funeral Home
730 Gastonia Hwy
Bessemer City, NC 28016
Funeral service
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
3:00 PM
Sisk-Butler Funeral Home
730 Gastonia Hwy
Bessemer City, NC 28016
Shirley Capps


1937 - 2020
Shirley Capps Obituary
GROVER - Shirley Mae Scism Capps, 82, passed away on Monday, January 13, 2020 at home. She was born on January 14, 1937 in Cleveland County to the late Yates and Lillie Belle Scism.

Shirley loved her children, but she really really loved her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Shirley's funeral service will be held at 3:00 pm Friday, January 17, 2020 at Sisk-Butler Funeral & Cremation Services with Rev. Robbie Moore officiating

Interment will follow at Bessemer City Memorial Cemetery.

Her family will receive friends from 1:30 to 3:00 pm prior to the service at the funeral home.

To offer condolences, please visit www.siskbutler.com

Arrangements by Sisk-Butler Funeral & Cremation Services, Bessemer City.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Jan. 15, 2020
