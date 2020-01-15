|
|
GROVER - Shirley Mae Scism Capps, 82, passed away on Monday, January 13, 2020 at home. She was born on January 14, 1937 in Cleveland County to the late Yates and Lillie Belle Scism.
Shirley loved her children, but she really really loved her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Shirley's funeral service will be held at 3:00 pm Friday, January 17, 2020 at Sisk-Butler Funeral & Cremation Services with Rev. Robbie Moore officiating
Interment will follow at Bessemer City Memorial Cemetery.
Her family will receive friends from 1:30 to 3:00 pm prior to the service at the funeral home.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Jan. 15, 2020