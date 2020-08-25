Shirley Carver

Shirley Fay (Shelton) Carver, 75, of Dallas passed away peacefully on Sunday August 23, 2020, at Carolina Care in Cherryville.
Shirley was a strong willed woman. If she said something it was done. She was the owner and operator of Shirley's Trucking and at one time had seven trucks in her fleet. She amazed her doctors multiple times coming back from what they thought were career ending injuries. Shirley loved all animals, but she especially loved her dogs and enjoyed horseback riding. She enjoyed reading, camping and watching soap operas.
She was a Baptist, last attending Cornerstone Family Worship Church in Mount Holly, NC. Shirley was a devoted wife, marrying her husband when she was just 16. She was a wonderful mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She will be dearly missed by all that knew and loved her. Shirley is the daughter of the late Blanche (Deweese) and Clyde Shelton. Her sister, Wanda Marie (Shelton) Poteat, brother, Paul Rene Shelton and son in law Paul Wyche preceded her in death.
Left behind to cherish their memories of Shirley are her husband of 58 years, Robert Carver, daughter Latina Wyche and sons Michael Robert Carver and Jeffrey Robert Carver; brother, Randy Eugene Shelton and wife, Leona. Grieving the loss of their grandmother are Michael Robert Carver Jr., Christopher Eugene Carver, Ricky Carver, Robert Anthony Carver, Toni Marie Carver and Jessica Nicole Carver. Shirley leaves behind her two great-grandsons, Preston Carver and Sebastian Carver.
A celebration of Shirley's life will be held 1 p.m. Wednesday August 26, 2020 at The Dallas Funeral Home, 212 West Trade Street, Dallas. The family will receive friends before the service from 11:00 AM to 12:30 PM at the funeral home. Burial will follow the services at Forest Lawn Cemetery in Lincolnton. Pastor Kevin McClure of Cornerstone Family Worship in Mount Holly will officiate and offer words of encouragement and hope to those that gather to remember Shirley. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made in Shirley's name to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or www.stjude.org.
