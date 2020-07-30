CHARLOTTE - Shirley Thompson Drum passed away peacefully on Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at the age of 71. Born in Mecklenburg County, NC, Mrs. Drum was the daughter of the late Cleo Jimmy Thompson and Betty Sloan Thompson.
Mrs. Drum was a retired retail banking supervisor with Wells Fargo. She was a longstanding member of Lutheran Church of the Holy Comforter in Belmont where she served on the Altar Guild and was involved with the Children's Nursery and the Prime Timers Group.
She was also an avid doll collector.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Drum was preceded in death by a sister, Joyce Williams.
Mrs. Drum is survived by her beloved husband of 52 years, Darrell W. Drum; daughters and sons-in-law, Carmen and Greg Griffin, and Tiffany and Jordan Myers; grandchildren, Alexandra Griffin, Christian Griffin and Gabrielle Griffin; sister and brother-in-law, Jackie and Bruce Jones.
Family and friends of Shirley Drum are invited to attend her visitation beginning at 5:00 PM until 6:00 PM Friday, July 31, 2020 at McLean Funeral Directors of Belmont.
A private family service will be held on Saturday, August 1, 2020 at Lutheran Church of the Holy Comforter in Belmont. The Reverend Micah Kearney will officiate.
A private service of committal will follow at Forest Lawn West Cemetery in Charlotte.
Condolences may be sent to the Drum family online at www.mcleanfuneral.com
In lieu of flowers, please send a contribution in memory of Mrs. Drum to Lutheran Church of the Holy Comforter, 216 N Main Street, Belmont, NC 28012.
