|
|
Shirley Parker Ennis, 79, passed away peacefully at her home on Saturday, September 7, 2019. She was born in Gaston County to the late Ace C. Parker and Edna Howard Parker. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Dallas Dean Ennis; son Rusty Ennis and daughter Diane El-Asmar . Those left to cherish her memory include her children Cliff Ennis and Janice Basheer; daughter-in-law Cyndi Ennis: eight grandchildren; eleven great grandchildren; brother William Poole; and her fur babies Peanut and Sam. Shirley will be remembered by those that survive her as a loving mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. She will also be remembered as an amazing cook who loved preparing food for her family and friends. A graveside service to celebrate her life officiated by Rev. Dr. Jack Ford will be held at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, September 10, 2019 at Hillcrest Gardens Cemetery in Mount Holly. The family will greet guests from Noon until 1:00 p.m. Tuesday prior to the service at Woodlawn Funeral Home in Mount Holly with a funeral procession following to the graveside. The family would like to thank Gaston Hospice for the care and compassion given to Shirley and in lieu of flowers, they would like any donations be made to Gaston Hospice at 258 E. Garrison Blvd, Gastonia, NC 28054.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Sept. 9, 2019