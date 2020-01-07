Gaston Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sisk-Butler Funeral Home
730 Gastonia Hwy
Bessemer City, NC 28016
704-629-2255
Resources
More Obituaries for Shirley Faulkner
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Shirley Faulkner

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Shirley Faulkner Obituary
GASTONIA - Shirley Jean Voyles Faulkner, 81, passed away on Sunday, January 5, 2020. She was born on May 29, 1938 in
Gaston County to the late Robert E. and Winifred Marie Houser Voyles.

She was preceded in death by grandson William Ogle; brother Bill Voyles; sister Edith Cloninger.
Shirley was an Army Veterans wife, traveling all over the world and making a home for her family wherever they went. She enjoyed teaching her children about the countries they lived in and making friends. Shirley had home bible studies with host nation English speaking Christians.

Left to cherish her memories are her husband of 64 and half years, William "Bill" Thomas Faulkner, Jr.; sons Robert "Bob" W. Faulkner and wife Annette of Dallas and Barry S. Faulkner and wife Donna of Asheville, NC; daughters Lynda F. Ogle of Myrtle Beach, SC and Terri F. Greenblatt and husband David of Napes, Fl.; 4 grandsons and 1 granddaughter.
Shirley's graveside service will be private.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be to the Western Carolina Chapter 4600 Park Rd #250 Charlotte, NC 28209.

To offer condolences, please visit www.siskbutler.com

Arrangements by Sisk-Butler Funeral & Cremation Services, Bessemer City.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Jan. 7, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Shirley's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Sisk-Butler Funeral Home
Download Now