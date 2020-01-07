|
|
GASTONIA - Shirley Jean Voyles Faulkner, 81, passed away on Sunday, January 5, 2020. She was born on May 29, 1938 in
Gaston County to the late Robert E. and Winifred Marie Houser Voyles.
She was preceded in death by grandson William Ogle; brother Bill Voyles; sister Edith Cloninger.
Shirley was an Army Veterans wife, traveling all over the world and making a home for her family wherever they went. She enjoyed teaching her children about the countries they lived in and making friends. Shirley had home bible studies with host nation English speaking Christians.
Left to cherish her memories are her husband of 64 and half years, William "Bill" Thomas Faulkner, Jr.; sons Robert "Bob" W. Faulkner and wife Annette of Dallas and Barry S. Faulkner and wife Donna of Asheville, NC; daughters Lynda F. Ogle of Myrtle Beach, SC and Terri F. Greenblatt and husband David of Napes, Fl.; 4 grandsons and 1 granddaughter.
Shirley's graveside service will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be to the Western Carolina Chapter 4600 Park Rd #250 Charlotte, NC 28209.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Jan. 7, 2020