CRAMERTON - Shirley Diane Wilson Green, age 69, passed away on June 6, 2019 at CaroMont Regional Medical Center.
She was the daughter of the late Fred and Myrtle Golden Wilson. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 42 years, Thomas Green; sisters, Martha Sue, Linda and Jane Wilson; granddaughter Ashley Griffin.
She will be greatly missed by her children Patrick Green of Cramerton and Scott Green and wife Angie of Lowell; special granddaughter Mandy Groner and husband Michael; grandchildren Riley, Dylan, Corbin, Colby and Chloe Green; great grandchildren Lathan and Kadence Groner; brothers Richard Wilson and wife Mary, Bob Wilson, Roger Wilson, Mike Wilson and Tommy Wilson and wife Darlene.
The family will receive friends from 6 - 8 pm, Sunday, June 9 at McLean Funeral Directors, Belmont. A funeral service will be held at 1 pm, Monday in the Bumgardner Chapel of the funeral home with Rev. Gerald Ramsey officiating. Burial will follow at Evergreen -"A Quiet Place".
Memorials may be made to the or to Alzheimers Foundation.
Condolence messages may be sent online at www.mcleanfuneral.com.
McLean Funeral Directors of Belmont is serving the Green family.
Published in Gaston Gazette on June 8, 2019