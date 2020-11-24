1/1
Shirley Hegler
GASTONIA - Shirley Broome Hegler, age 49, passed away on Monday, November 23, 2020.

Born in Charlotte, she was a daughter of the late Clarence Edward Broome and Judy Mae Davis Broome. Mrs. Hegler was a former employee of Pharr Yarns and loved to craft. She was outgoing and very funny. She was an amazing mother and a loving grandmother who had a heart of gold and would do anything for you.

Mrs. Hegler is survived by her significant other, Kenneth Hegler; three daughters, Kammi Hegler (Raymond Grayson), Tiffany Hegler (Eric Turner), and Sasha Dowell; five grandchildren, Serenity Dixon, Christopher Dixon, Jr, Mason Grayson, Lillyanna Turner, and Brooklyn Turner; two sisters, Vickie Bailey and Mary Brown (Jeff Hinsley); four nieces; two nephews; three great nieces; and 12 great nephews.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, November 27, 2020 at 12:00 PM at Carothers Funeral Home with burial to follow in Hillcrest Gardens, Mt. Holly. The family will receive friends on Friday from 11:00 AM – 12:00 PM at the funeral home prior to the service.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.carothersfuneralhomegastonia.com.

Carothers Funeral Home at Gaston Memorial Park

Published in Gaston Gazette on Nov. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
