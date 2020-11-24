GASTONIA - Shirley Broome Hegler, age 49, passed away on Monday, November 23, 2020.
Born in Charlotte, she was a daughter of the late Clarence Edward Broome and Judy Mae Davis Broome. Mrs. Hegler was a former employee of Pharr Yarns and loved to craft. She was outgoing and very funny. She was an amazing mother and a loving grandmother who had a heart of gold and would do anything for you.
Mrs. Hegler is survived by her significant other, Kenneth Hegler; three daughters, Kammi Hegler (Raymond Grayson), Tiffany Hegler (Eric Turner), and Sasha Dowell; five grandchildren, Serenity Dixon, Christopher Dixon, Jr, Mason Grayson, Lillyanna Turner, and Brooklyn Turner; two sisters, Vickie Bailey and Mary Brown (Jeff Hinsley); four nieces; two nephews; three great nieces; and 12 great nephews.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, November 27, 2020 at 12:00 PM at Carothers Funeral Home with burial to follow in Hillcrest Gardens, Mt. Holly. The family will receive friends on Friday from 11:00 AM – 12:00 PM at the funeral home prior to the service.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.carothersfuneralhomegastonia.com.
