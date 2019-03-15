|
SHELBY - Shirley Maxine Mull Hembree, age 84 of Shelby, went to be with her Lord and Savior on March 14, 2019.
She is survived by her children, Charlotte Norman (Chris) of Boiling Springs, NC and Marc Grigg (Venisha McCraw) of Shelby, NC, a daughter-in-law, Penny Grigg of Shelby, NC, a grandson, Garrett Connor (Jessica) of Shelby, NC, three great grandchildren, Hayden Connor, Colton Connor, and Scout Connor, a sister, Joyce Derrick (Randy) of Shelby, NC, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Born January 24, 1935 in Cleveland County, Mrs. Hembree was the daughter of the late Everette and Nettie (Revels) Mull and was preceded in death by a son, Eric Grigg, a brother, Carlos Mull, and a sister, Edith Haynes.
Maxine loved shopping, what-nots, and her pets. She enjoyed spending time with her family and friends and will be dearly missed by those that knew her.
Funeral services will be held at 2:00 pm Monday, March 18, 2019 at Cleveland Funeral Services Chapel conducted by Rev. Aubrey Folk. A visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the funeral home and other times at the home of Charlotte Norman. Entombment will follow at Cleveland Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Hospice of Cleveland County, 951 Wendover Heights Drive, Shelby, NC 28150 or Lily Baptist Church, 406 Whitener St, Shelby, NC 28152.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Mar. 15, 2019