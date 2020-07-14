Shirley Moss Jackson, a native of Clover SC, entered into the gates of heaven on Thursday, July 9, 2020, at Pruitt Healthcare, Covington GA. Shirley was the second daughter born to the late Brady F. and Marie McAbee Moss. She was preceded in death by her son, Donnie Montgomery, two sisters, Lena Walden and Merle Connelly and a brother, Larry Moss; special brother in law, Clyde Foy, Jr.,; son in law, Tommy Gardner.

She is survived by two daughters, Vickie Gardner of Covington GA and Cheryl Cox of Winston GA; two sisters, Joyce Ervin of Ft. Mill SC and Alice M. Foy of Gastonia; one brother, Wayne Moss of Clover SC; special nephew and wife, Robert and Angela Foy of Gastonia and special niece and husband, Tracy and Todd Faile of Gastonia and two special great nieces, Elizabeth and Rebecca Foy of Gastonia; and Will Daves, her "special son"; 5 grandchildren, 7 great grandchildren, and 2 great great grandchildren; special friend, Denise Banks; numerous nieces and nephews.

Special thanks to Hospice of Covington and to Pruitt Health for their excellent care.

Per her request, there will be no service. Inurnment will be held at a later date.



