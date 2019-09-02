|
|
Shirley L. Buchanan, 60, of Gastonia, went home to her heavenly Father on Friday, Aug. 30, 2019, at her home.
She was born June 17, 1959, in Beaumont, TX, daughter of the late Richard Conrad and Flora Conrad.
Shirley was the most loving wife, mother, and grammy in the world.
She is survived by her husband and soulmate of 30 years, Bruce R. Buchanan; daughters, Bonnie Tanner and Leah Buchanan; and many grandchildren who loved her dearly.
Shirley's sons, Noah L. Tanner and Jacob S. Tanner preceded in her passing.
A celebration of life service will be held 4:00 pm, on Wednesday, at the South Chapel of Greene Funeral Service, 1503 S. York Rd. Gastonia. Pastor Dickie Spargo will be officiating.
Family and friends will gather at the daughter's home for visitation following the service.
Arrangements are with the South Chapel of Greene Funeral Service and Crematorium, Gastonia.
Condolences may be made online at greenefuneral.com.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Sept. 2, 2019