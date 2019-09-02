Home

POWERED BY

Services
Greene Funeral Service-South Chapel
1503 South York Road
Gastonia, NC 28052
(704) 853-1300
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Sep. 4, 2019
4:00 PM
Greene Funeral Service-South Chapel
1503 South York Road
Gastonia, NC 28052
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Shirley Buchanan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Shirley L. Buchanan


1959 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Shirley L. Buchanan Obituary
Shirley L. Buchanan, 60, of Gastonia, went home to her heavenly Father on Friday, Aug. 30, 2019, at her home.
She was born June 17, 1959, in Beaumont, TX, daughter of the late Richard Conrad and Flora Conrad.
Shirley was the most loving wife, mother, and grammy in the world.
She is survived by her husband and soulmate of 30 years, Bruce R. Buchanan; daughters, Bonnie Tanner and Leah Buchanan; and many grandchildren who loved her dearly.
Shirley's sons, Noah L. Tanner and Jacob S. Tanner preceded in her passing.
A celebration of life service will be held 4:00 pm, on Wednesday, at the South Chapel of Greene Funeral Service, 1503 S. York Rd. Gastonia. Pastor Dickie Spargo will be officiating.
Family and friends will gather at the daughter's home for visitation following the service.
Arrangements are with the South Chapel of Greene Funeral Service and Crematorium, Gastonia.
Condolences may be made online at greenefuneral.com.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Sept. 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Shirley's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Greene Funeral Service-South Chapel
Download Now