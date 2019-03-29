|
HIGH SHOALS - Shirley Ann Rice Nantz, age 82, of River Street in High Shoals, passed away on Wednesday, March 27, 2019.
A memorial service will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Sunday, March 31, 2019, at First Baptist Church with Rev. Dr. Stanley Spence, Rev. Dr. Dixon Free, and Rev. Phil Campbell officiating.
The family will receive friends on Sunday from 2:00 until 3:00 p.m. at the church.
Mrs. Nantz was born September 18, 1936, Gaffney, South Carolina, to the late A.R. Rice and Verdie Taber Rice.
In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband, Homer A. Nantz, and stepchildren, Steve Nantz and Kimberly Deaton. She worked as a school teacher.
She is survived by a sister, Phyllis Rice of the home; a brother, Budgie Rice of Lincolnton; a niece, Paige Rice of Lincolnton; stepchildren, Cindy Shinn, Butch Nantz, and Billy Nantz; step-daughter-in-law, Lydia Nantz; and twelve grandchildren.
Memorials may be made to First Baptist Church, 201 Robin Road, Lincolnton, NC 28092.
Warlick Funeral Home is serving the Rice family.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Mar. 29, 2019