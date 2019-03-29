Home

POWERED BY

Services
Warlick Funeral Home
125 Dave Warlick Drive
Lincolnton, NC 28092
(704) 735-2521
Memorial service
Sunday, Mar. 31, 2019
3:00 PM
First Baptist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Shirley Nantz
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Shirley Nantz


1936 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Shirley Nantz Obituary
HIGH SHOALS - Shirley Ann Rice Nantz, age 82, of River Street in High Shoals, passed away on Wednesday, March 27, 2019.

A memorial service will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Sunday, March 31, 2019, at First Baptist Church with Rev. Dr. Stanley Spence, Rev. Dr. Dixon Free, and Rev. Phil Campbell officiating.

The family will receive friends on Sunday from 2:00 until 3:00 p.m. at the church.

Mrs. Nantz was born September 18, 1936, Gaffney, South Carolina, to the late A.R. Rice and Verdie Taber Rice.

In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband, Homer A. Nantz, and stepchildren, Steve Nantz and Kimberly Deaton. She worked as a school teacher.

She is survived by a sister, Phyllis Rice of the home; a brother, Budgie Rice of Lincolnton; a niece, Paige Rice of Lincolnton; stepchildren, Cindy Shinn, Butch Nantz, and Billy Nantz; step-daughter-in-law, Lydia Nantz; and twelve grandchildren.

Memorials may be made to First Baptist Church, 201 Robin Road, Lincolnton, NC 28092.

Warlick Funeral Home is serving the Rice family.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Mar. 29, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now