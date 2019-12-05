Home

Shirley Turner Obituary
MT. HOLLY - Shirley Irene Turner, 82, of Mt. Holly passed away December 2, 2019 at the Robin Johnson Hospice House in Dallas, NC.

She was born on January 6, 1937 to the late Woodrow and Edna Dameron.

She is also preceded in death by husband of 60 years, Junior P. Turner; her brother, Bill; and sister, Betty. After 30 years of service, Shirley retired from A&E.

She enjoyed visits to the Cherokee mountains, word find books, and she loved her family and grandchildren.

Survivors include her children, Rita LaFollette of Mt. Holly, William Turner and wife Angie of Gastonia, Karen Buchanan and husband Mark of Stanley, and Keith Turner; 10 grandchildren; and 14 great grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held Friday, December 6, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at Benson Funeral & Cremation Services, Mt. Holly with Rev. Scott Lee officiating.

Visitation will be held one hour prior to the services.

Interment will follow at Hillcrest Gardens Cemetery.

Online condolences may be made at www.bensonfuneralservices.com.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Dec. 5, 2019
