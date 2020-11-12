1/1
Shirley Wiggins
GASTONIA - Shirley Miller Wiggins, 79, passed away at home on Wednesday, November 10, 2020. She was born April 10, 1941 in Gaston County, NC, a daughter of the late Chandler McCoy Miller and Leora Brooks Miller.

The family will receive friends from 1:00pm to 2:00pm, Saturday, November 14, 2020 at McLean Funeral Directors of Gastonia. A funeral service will follow at 2:00pm in Founders Chapel of the funeral home. The service will be live streamed and the link can be found with Shirley's obituary on www.McLeanFuneral.com. Interment will then follow at Greenwood Cemetery in Belmont, NC.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Novant Health, Hospice & Palliative Care, 200 Hawthorne Lane, Charlotte, NC 28204, www.novanthealth.org. Condolence messages may be shared at www.McLeanFuneral.com.

McLean Funeral Directors of Gastonia is serving the family of Mrs. Wiggins.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Nov. 12, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
McLean Funeral Directors
700 South New Hope Road
Gastonia, NC 28054
(704) 865-3451
