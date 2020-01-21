|
ALEXIS - Sibyl Yelton Williamson, 82, formerly of Alexis passed away peacefully on January 20, 2020 at her residence in Belmont surrounded by her loving family.
She was born in Lincolnton on February 3, 1937 to the late Alvin Beavers and Bessie Hartman.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Richard Williamson; and by her first husband and father of her children, Leroy Bolton and son, Melvin Bolton; two brothers, Jimmy Hartman and O.C. Beavers and sister, Myra Hartman.
Sibyl retired in textiles. She was a member of Alexis Baptist Church.
Left to cherish her memories includes her daughters, Debbie B. Banks, Sheila B. Hice and Donna B. Casey; nine grandchildren and thirteen great grandchildren; step-daughter, Traci Williamson; brother, Michael Hartman and a sister Joan Brooks.
The family will receive friends from 10:30 am until 11:30 am prior to the service at the church.
Celebration of life will be held at 11:30 a.m., Thursday at Alexis Baptist Church, 118 Alexis Church Road, Alexis, NC. Interment will follow in the church cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Alexis Baptist Church, P.O. Box 39, Alexis, NC 28006.
Condolences may be made to www.withersandwhisenantfuneral.com.
Withers and Whisenant Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 2916 Union Road, Gastonia (704) 864-5144 is serving the family.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Jan. 21, 2020