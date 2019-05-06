Home

Withers and Whisenant Funeral Home
2916 Union Road
Gastonia, NC 28054
(704) 864-5144
Visitation
Tuesday, May 7, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Davis Memorial Baptist Church
Memorial service
Tuesday, May 7, 2019
1:00 PM
Davis Memorial Baptist Church
Silvia Putnam Obituary
1948- 2019
GASTONIA – Silvia Annette Beard Putnam, 71, passed away peacefully on May 4, 2019 at the Robin Johnson House.
She was born in Caroleen, NC to the late Ralph Lee and Ruth Lancaster Beard. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her siblings Edward, Edythe, William and Bertha.
Survivors include her husband of 49 years, Judson Putnam; daughters, Melissa Wilson (Steve Haney) and Starlene Usher (Rob Usher); grandchildren, Deavin Wilson(Megan), and Brianna Chidester; great grandson, Liam Wilson; Brother James Beard (Bennie).
The family will receive friends from 12 Noon until 1:00 pm prior to the Memorial Service at 1:00 p.m., Tuesday at Davis Memorial Baptist Church with Pastor Larry McAllister and Pastor Bruce Huffstetler officiating.
In lieu of flowers, Memorials may be made to the Robin Johnson House, c/o Gaston Hospice, PO Box 3984, Gastonia, NC 28054
Condolences may be made to www.withersandwhisenantfuneral.com
Withers and Whisenant Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 2916 Union Road, Gastonia 704-864-5144 is serving the Family.
Published in Gaston Gazette on May 6, 2019
