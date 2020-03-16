|
BESSEMER CITY- Charles "Sonny" Willis Boyd, Jr., 71, of Bessemer City, passed away, on March 14, 2020 at Caromont Regional Medical Center, Gastonia. He was born January 1, 1949 to the late Charles Willis Boyd, Sr. and Gwendolyn Hamilton Boyd.
Sonny was retired from Bessemer City Gas Department and Bessemer City Fire Department, member of the American Legion, founding member of Carolina Cruisers, and a current Bessemer City Councilman. He was a United States Army Veteran and received the Bronze Star from his service in Vietnam.
Left to cherish his memories are his wife and companion of 41 years, Brenda Boyd; sister, Shari Boyd Millson and husband Robert B. of Greenville, TN; brothers, David Boyd and wife Nancy of Gastonia, Marty Boyd and wife Donna of Bessemer City, Mike Boyd and wife Betty of Connelly Springs; sister-in-law, Lulu Ware and husband Roy; brother-in-law, Bubba Blanton and wife Kasie of Bessemer City; nephews, Chip Boyd, Brandon Boyd, Gunter Blanton, Kurt Millson, Eric Millson, Reid Millson, Gordon Millson, Jamie Crisp, Taylor Boyd; and niece, Julie Harragin; godson Cody Absher; special friends Dan and Barbara Boling and Ralph and Judy Grindstaff; numerous great nieces and nephews
Sonny was preceded in death by a brother, Jeffrey Lynn Boyd.
The graveside service will be private. A memorial service and visitation will be held at a later date.
To offer condolences, please visit www.siskbutler.com
Arrangements by Sisk-Butler Funeral & Cremation Services, Bessemer City.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Mar. 16, 2020