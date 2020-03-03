|
|
LOWELL - Sonny "Sunshine" Eugene Horne, 52, passed away on Thursday, February 27, 2020 at his home. Sonny was born in Tampa, FL to Billy Dean Horne, Sr. and Naomi Bailey Reid. Sonny was a self-taught jewelry craftsman who always said, "If I can't make it, it can't be made". Sonny owned and operated Independent Casting & Jewelry Design Studio for over 28 years. He will be missed by his family, friends and customers. Sonny was a Christian and loved the Lord.
Sonny is survived by his father, Billy Dean Horne, Sr.; his mother, Naomi Bailey Reid and step-father Billy J. Reid; his brothers, Billy Dean Horne, Jr., Kelly Mark Reid and wife Mitzi, and his sister, Callie Horne.
A service to celebrate Sonny's life will be held at 6:00 p.m. on Thursday, March 5, 2020 at the Woodlawn Chapel of Woodlawn Funeral Home, Mount Holly. The family will receive friends on Thursday from 5:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. at the funeral home.
Condolence messages may be sent to the family by visiting www.woodlawnfuneral.org. Woodlawn Funeral Home of Mount Holly is serving the family.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Mar. 3, 2020