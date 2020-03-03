Home

POWERED BY

Services
Woodlawn Funeral Home
375 Woodlawn Avenue
Mount Holly, NC 28120
704-820-0608

Sonny Horne

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sonny Horne Obituary
LOWELL - Sonny "Sunshine" Eugene Horne, 52, passed away on Thursday, February 27, 2020 at his home. Sonny was born in Tampa, FL to Billy Dean Horne, Sr. and Naomi Bailey Reid. Sonny was a self-taught jewelry craftsman who always said, "If I can't make it, it can't be made". Sonny owned and operated Independent Casting & Jewelry Design Studio for over 28 years. He will be missed by his family, friends and customers. Sonny was a Christian and loved the Lord.

Sonny is survived by his father, Billy Dean Horne, Sr.; his mother, Naomi Bailey Reid and step-father Billy J. Reid; his brothers, Billy Dean Horne, Jr., Kelly Mark Reid and wife Mitzi, and his sister, Callie Horne.

A service to celebrate Sonny's life will be held at 6:00 p.m. on Thursday, March 5, 2020 at the Woodlawn Chapel of Woodlawn Funeral Home, Mount Holly. The family will receive friends on Thursday from 5:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

Condolence messages may be sent to the family by visiting www.woodlawnfuneral.org. Woodlawn Funeral Home of Mount Holly is serving the family.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Mar. 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sonny's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -