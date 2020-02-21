|
Spencer C. Nagel, 92, passed away on February 12, 2020 at Bel Air Health Care Center in Gastonia, NC.
He was born August 13, 1927 in Jackson County, MN to the late Spencer and Emma Nagel.
He was a Navy veteran of World War II and the Korean Conflict.
He is survived by his son Jeffrey Nagel and wife Faith; grandchildren James Nagel, and Jeffrey Nagel, II and wife Amber.
All services are private.
Condolences may be made online at www.greenefuneral.com
Published in Gaston Gazette on Feb. 21, 2020