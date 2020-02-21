Home

POWERED BY

Services
Greene Funeral Service-South Chapel
1503 South York Road
Gastonia, NC 28052
(704) 853-1300

Spencer C. Nagel

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Spencer C. Nagel Obituary
Spencer C. Nagel, 92, passed away on February 12, 2020 at Bel Air Health Care Center in Gastonia, NC.
He was born August 13, 1927 in Jackson County, MN to the late Spencer and Emma Nagel.
He was a Navy veteran of World War II and the Korean Conflict.
He is survived by his son Jeffrey Nagel and wife Faith; grandchildren James Nagel, and Jeffrey Nagel, II and wife Amber.
All services are private.
Condolences may be made online at www.greenefuneral.com
Published in Gaston Gazette on Feb. 21, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Spencer's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Greene Funeral Service-South Chapel
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -