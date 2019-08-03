|
BELMONT, NC- Spencer "Lamar" Hodge, 78, passed away July 30, 2019 at his home. He was born October 16, 1940 in Gaston County, a son of the late Ralph and Della Stewart Hodge. He was preceded in death by his wife, Carolyn O'dare Hodge.
Lamar retired from Freightliner and was a Past Master of Belmont Masonic Lodge #627.
He is survived by his son, Gary Hodge and wife Mamie of Belmont; brother, Tony Hodge; sister, Delores Edwards; grandson, Joshua Beach and his wife, Ashley; great grandchildren, Camry, Colby and Colin Beach.
The family will receive friends from 3 pm until 4 pm, Sunday, August 4, 2019 at McLean Funeral Directors, Belmont.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Aug. 3, 2019