McLean Funeral Directors
515 North Central Avenue
Belmont, NC 28012
(704) 825-5301
Visitation
Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019
3:00 PM - 4:00 PM
McLean Funeral Directors
515 North Central Avenue
Belmont, NC 28012
Spencer "Lamar" Hodge


1940 - 2019
Spencer "Lamar" Hodge Obituary
BELMONT, NC- Spencer "Lamar" Hodge, 78, passed away July 30, 2019 at his home. He was born October 16, 1940 in Gaston County, a son of the late Ralph and Della Stewart Hodge. He was preceded in death by his wife, Carolyn O'dare Hodge.
Lamar retired from Freightliner and was a Past Master of Belmont Masonic Lodge #627.
He is survived by his son, Gary Hodge and wife Mamie of Belmont; brother, Tony Hodge; sister, Delores Edwards; grandson, Joshua Beach and his wife, Ashley; great grandchildren, Camry, Colby and Colin Beach.
The family will receive friends from 3 pm until 4 pm, Sunday, August 4, 2019 at McLean Funeral Directors, Belmont.
McLean Funeral Directors of Belmont is serving the Hodge family.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Aug. 3, 2019
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
