Stacy Marks Black, age 55, of Demorest, Georgia went home to be with the Lord on Monday, April 6, 2020 following a motorcycle accident.
Mr. Black was born on September 18, 1964 in Gastonia, North Carolina. He was preceded in death by his step-mother, Elaine Worthy Black, brothers, Kenneth Todd Black and Marty Ray Black. Mr. Black was a member of The House of Prayer in Mt. Airy where he served as the Director of Maintenance. Mr. Black was the Operations Manager for Northeast Georgia Machinery with his father. Stacy lived every day of his life as an adventure. He was loving, honest, generous, and loyal. His larger than life personality was infectious. Stacy was a man of many friends and if you were his friend he would do anything he could for you.
Stacy had a zest for adventure. His travels took him many places, sometimes by motorcycle, airplane, boat, or his pretty white pickup truck. Stacy was a "True Patroit" always willing to come to the aid of the helpless and needy. Above all he valued faith and family.
Survivors include his father, Clarence Kenneth Black, of Demorest; mother, Wanda Lee Biggerstaff, of Gaston County, NC; fiancée, Kathy Nicholson, of Clarkesville; twin sister, Tracy Lynn Black, of Mt. Holly, NC; and life-long friend, Bruce Harkness, of Demorest.
Private Family Services will be held at the Whitfield Funeral Homes, North Chapel with Pastor John Conley and Pastor Chris Blalock officiating. Interment will follow in the Yonah Memorial Gardens.
The service for Mr. Black will be broadcast on Facebook Live at 2:00 p.m., Friday, April 10, 2020 on the pages of "Whitfield Funeral Homes & Crematory" and "Kathy C. Nicholson"
Due to the Governor of Georgia's Mandate please respect the family's privacy at the time.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the House of Prayer, c/o Jenny Blalock, P.O. Box 586, Demorest, Georgia 30535 or online.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Whitfield Funeral Homes & Crematory, North Chapel at 245 Central Avenue, Demorest, Georgia 30535. Telephone: 706-778-7123.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Apr. 10, 2020