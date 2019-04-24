Home

Withers and Whisenant Funeral Home
2916 Union Road
Gastonia, NC 28054
(704) 864-5144
Visitation
Saturday, Apr. 27, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Community Baptist Church
823 Dallas Stanley Highway
Dallas, NC
Funeral service
Saturday, Apr. 27, 2019
12:00 PM
Community Baptist Church
823 Dallas Stanley Highway
Dallas, NC
Stella Simmons Obituary
DALLAS - Stella Goad Simmons, 96 went to her heavenly home on April 21, 2019 at Stanley Total

Living Center.

She was born on December 8, 1922 in Mt. Airy, NC to the late Charles Ernest and Willie Elsie Deatherage Goad.

In addition to her parents; she is preceded in death by her husband of 70 years, Reverend Roland S Simmons, who died April 20, 2017; and also her two sons, Sanford L. Simmons and Charles E. Simmons; three siblings, Ella Midkiff, Charles and Sam Goad.

Mrs. Simmons and her husband Rev. Roland Simmons served Grays Creek Baptist Church in Rutherfordton, NC; Second Baptist Church in Great Falls, SC and Community Baptist Church in Dallas, NC. He retired from Community Baptist Church in 1986 after 23 years of dedicated service.

Stella served as VBS Director, WMU Director and Adult Women's Sunday school teacher.

She retired from Gaston County School Food Services in 1988.

Stella is survived by her son, David S. Simmons and wife Cheryl of Virginia Beach, VA; daughter, Sharon Stowe and husband Greg of Stanley, NC; two daughter-in-laws, Emily C. Simmons and Janice A. Simmons both of Stanley, NC; Eight grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews.

Visitation for family and friends will be Saturday, April 27th from 11 a.m. until noon at Community Baptist Church, 823 Dallas Stanley Highway, Dallas.

Funeral service will be held noon Saturday, April 27th at Community Baptist Church with Pastor Greg Hager and grandson Chad Simmons officiating.

Interment will follow at Hillcrest Gardens, Mt. Holly.

The family extends heartfelt appreciation to the staff of Stanley Total Living Center for the great care given to Mr. and Mrs. Simmons.

Memorials may be made to in memory of Stella Simmons c/o Stanley Total Living Center, 4600 Park Road, Suite 250, Charlotte, NC 28209.

Condolences may be made to www.withersandwhisenantfuneral.com.

Withers and Whisenant Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 2916 Union Road, Gastonia (704) 864-5144 is serving the family.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Apr. 24, 2019
