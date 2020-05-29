MOUNT HOLLY - Stella Mae Helton Weeks, 94, passed away on Saturday, May 23, 2020. She was born on September 20, 1925 in Gaston County, daughter of the late Sidney Isaac Helton and Mary Polly Hester Helton. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Percy Leonard Weeks; and her sister, Ethel Helton Robinson. Mrs. Weeks was a member of the First Baptist Church of Mount Holly. She loved painting, music, American history and doting on her family. She also very much enjoyed her thirty-year career as a beautician in Mount Holly where she made many life-long friends.
She was a kind, loving, unselfish and generous person who will be greatly missed by her family and friends. She is survived by her children, Brenda Tarpley Patrick (husband, Henry W.) and Marcia Tarpley Abernethy (husband, J. Vernon); her grandchildren, Beverly Patrick Whitman (husband, Mark), Henry Michael Patrick (wife, Patricia) and Jonathan Craig Patrick (wife, Nicole); and her great-grandchildren, Patrick and Matthew Whitman and Arabella, Ryan, Quinn and Grayson Patrick; her step-children, Mary Ann Weeks Glantz and Johnny Lou Weeks Emory; and her step-grandchildren, Susan Mangus, Mary Glantz, Len Emory and Catherine Emory.
A celebration of the life of Mrs. Weeks will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, May 30, 2020 at the Woodlawn Chapel of Woodlawn Funeral Home, Mount Holly. Interment will follow at Pineview Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First Baptist Church of Mount Holly, 300 S Main St, Mt Holly, NC 28120.
Condolence messages may be sent to the family by visiting www.woodlawnfuneral.org.
Published in Gaston Gazette on May 29, 2020.