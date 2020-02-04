|
|
Stephanie Ann McKinney Agee, 33, passed away on Friday, January 31, 2020 at Cleveland Regional Medical Center.
She was born May 17, 1986 in Charlotte, NC, daughter of Joel Allen McKinney and Millie Whitener Turas.
Stephanie was a 2004 graduate of Burns High School and earned her CNA2 certification.
She served as a healthcare practitioner with Bayada, CaroMont, and Cleveland Pines (Atrium).
She was great at her job of helping others and as an organ donor will continue to help save as many as 100 people. Stephanie had a unique, infectious laugh, and put others' needs ahead of her own. She loved her children and was very active with them and told them often that she loved them to the moon and back. She was thrifty, would cut coupons and go out of her way to save the family budget. She put her family first, loved animals, and bright, flashy clothing.
Survivors of Stephanie include her husband, Branden Agee, and their children, Hunter, Kayden, and Zane Agee; mother, Millie Whitener Turas and husband Edward; father, Joel McKinney, all of Belwood, NC; sister, Sarah Turas of Canton, NC; grandmother, Gretchen Turas of Belwood, NC; mother-in-law, Jami Spiering and husband Doug of Shelby, NC; sister-in-law, Brooke Postell and husband Josh of Andrews, NC; aunt, Tammy and Bobby Clark of York, SC; and nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held at 5:00pm, Thursday, February 6, 2020 in Founders Chapel of McLean Funeral Directors with Rev. Stan Webb officiating. The family will receive friends following the service at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Agee Children's Education Fund, c/o State Employees Credit Union, Account#062606768, Routing#253177049, www.ncsecu.org.
Condolence messages may be shared at www.McLeanFuneral.com.
McLean Funeral Directors of Gastonia is serving the family of Mrs. Agee.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Feb. 4, 2020