GASTONIA - Stephanie "Michelle" Medford, 52, of Gastonia, passed away June 1, 2019 at CaroMont Regional Medical Center.
A Gaston County native, she was born January 17, 1967, daughter of Paul and Sheila Medford.
Michelle was a member of Garrison Blvd. Baptist Church.
She loved to sing.
She was very athletic, loved exercising and was an animal lover.
She was a former cheerleader with Hunter Huss High School where she graduated in 1985.
In addition to her parents, she is survived by her grandmother, Margaret Elizabeth King; brother, Gregory Dwayne Medford and wife Tina of Gastonia; and special friend, Sherry Barker.
A memorial service, officiated by Pastor Sam Mintz, will be held 2 pm on Thursday, June 6, 2019 at the South Chapel of Greene Funeral Service - 1503 S. York Rd., Gastonia.
The family will receive friends after the service at the funeral home.
Published in Gaston Gazette on June 4, 2019