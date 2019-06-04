Home

Greene Funeral Service-South Chapel
1503 South York Road
Gastonia, NC 28052
(704) 853-1300
Memorial service
Thursday, Jun. 6, 2019
2:00 PM
Greene Funeral Service-South Chapel
1503 South York Road
Gastonia, NC 28052
Visitation
Following Services
Greene Funeral Service-South Chapel
1503 South York Road
Gastonia, NC 28052
Stephanie Medford Obituary
GASTONIA - Stephanie "Michelle" Medford, 52, of Gastonia, passed away June 1, 2019 at CaroMont Regional Medical Center.

A Gaston County native, she was born January 17, 1967, daughter of Paul and Sheila Medford.

Michelle was a member of Garrison Blvd. Baptist Church.

She loved to sing.

She was very athletic, loved exercising and was an animal lover.

She was a former cheerleader with Hunter Huss High School where she graduated in 1985.

In addition to her parents, she is survived by her grandmother, Margaret Elizabeth King; brother, Gregory Dwayne Medford and wife Tina of Gastonia; and special friend, Sherry Barker.

A memorial service, officiated by Pastor Sam Mintz, will be held 2 pm on Thursday, June 6, 2019 at the South Chapel of Greene Funeral Service - 1503 S. York Rd., Gastonia.

The family will receive friends after the service at the funeral home.

Condolences may be made online at www.greenefuneral.com
Published in Gaston Gazette on June 4, 2019
