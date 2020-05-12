|
"A man who served his country, loved his family and was passionate about hunting."
Stephen Douglas Cato, age 61, passed away on Monday ~ May 11, 2020 peacefully at home. He was born on July 25, 1958 in Norfolk, Virgina. Stephen was a proud United States Navy Veteran. He also was a member of the Good Hope Hunting Club and very passionate about hunting, especially for deer and turkeys. After a successful hunt, he liked to have his game mounted. He also could be seen playing golf or bowling. While he had many hobbies, his biggest enjoyment in life was spending time with his family.
Those left behind to cherish Stephen's memories is his loving wife, Diana Varnadore and their son, Chris Cato. Also grieving, is his brother, Tony Cato, as well as his two sister-in-laws Martha and Jan Varnadore and one mother-in-law, Louise Cook.
Stephen is the son of the late Franklin Douglas Cato and Frances Marie Hall. He is also proceeded in death by his father-in-law, Raymond Varnadore, and sister-in-law, Debbie Wentz.
A visitation will be held Wednesday ~ May 13, 2020 at 6:00pm until 8:00pm at Carothers Funeral Home at Gaston Memorial Park. A graveside service will be held Thursday ~ May 14, 2020 at 1pm.
Expressions of love and fond memories may be made on Stephen Cato's guestbook at www.carothersfuneralhomegastonia.com
Published in Gaston Gazette on May 12, 2020