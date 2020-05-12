Home

POWERED BY

Services
Carothers Funeral Home at Gaston Memorial Park
2205 Williamsburg Drive
Gastonia, NC 28054
(704) 867-6337
Visitation
Wednesday, May 13, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Carothers Funeral Home at Gaston Memorial Park
2205 Williamsburg Drive
Gastonia, NC 28054
View Map
Graveside service
Thursday, May 14, 2020
1:00 PM
Resources
More Obituaries for Stephen Cato
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Stephen Cato


1958 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Stephen Cato Obituary
"A man who served his country, loved his family and was passionate about hunting."

Stephen Douglas Cato, age 61, passed away on Monday ~ May 11, 2020 peacefully at home. He was born on July 25, 1958 in Norfolk, Virgina. Stephen was a proud United States Navy Veteran. He also was a member of the Good Hope Hunting Club and very passionate about hunting, especially for deer and turkeys. After a successful hunt, he liked to have his game mounted. He also could be seen playing golf or bowling. While he had many hobbies, his biggest enjoyment in life was spending time with his family.
Those left behind to cherish Stephen's memories is his loving wife, Diana Varnadore and their son, Chris Cato. Also grieving, is his brother, Tony Cato, as well as his two sister-in-laws Martha and Jan Varnadore and one mother-in-law, Louise Cook.

Stephen is the son of the late Franklin Douglas Cato and Frances Marie Hall. He is also proceeded in death by his father-in-law, Raymond Varnadore, and sister-in-law, Debbie Wentz.

A visitation will be held Wednesday ~ May 13, 2020 at 6:00pm until 8:00pm at Carothers Funeral Home at Gaston Memorial Park. A graveside service will be held Thursday ~ May 14, 2020 at 1pm.

Expressions of love and fond memories may be made on Stephen Cato's guestbook at www.carothersfuneralhomegastonia.com

Stephen and his family are in the loving care of Carothers Funeral Home at Gaston Memorial Park.
Published in Gaston Gazette on May 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Stephen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -