GASTONIA - Stephen "Steve" Frederick Ferguson, 77, of Gastonia, died Wednesday, June 12, 2019 at CaroMont Regional Medical Center.
A native of Mecklenburg County, Steve was born October 26, 1941, the son of the late Ralph Zadock Ferguson and Sue Whitesides Ferguson Rhyne.
Steve served his country in the US Navy with 4 years of active duty and retiring after 16 more years in the Naval Reserve. He was an electronic technician with Gaston County Dyeing Machine Company and retired after 30 years of service. Steve was an active member of Crowders Creek ARP Church, a member of the Gastonia Amateur Radio Society, and loved bluegrass music.
Survivors of Mr. Ferguson include his children, Jody (Michael) Waters; Stephen Mark Ferguson, all of Gastonia; George William "Billy" (Christy) Ferguson of Mount Holly; sisters, Sandi (David) Henderson of Gastonia; Janet (Roy) Redding of Stanley; Diane Jacobs of Lowell; brother-in-law, Hugh Sherrill of Gastonia; grandchildren, Kalah (Kalon) Grooms; Mark Allen Ferguson, James Taylor Ferguson, Austin Thomas Ferguson, Seth Alexander Waters, Alexis Nicole Ferguson, Brayden Will Ferguson, and Cassy Elizabeth Ferguson; great-grandchildren, Micah, Mya, and Mollly Grooms; nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Gail Sherrill.
The family will receive friends Monday, June 17, 2019, from 1 to 2 p.m. at Crowders Creek ARP Church.
A funeral service will follow at 2 p.m. at the church with Rev. Stuart Fowler officiating.
Interment with military rites will follow in the church cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Crowders Creek ARP Church, 207 Crowders Creek Church Rd, Gastonia, NC 28052.
Published in Gaston Gazette on June 14, 2019