Stephen Manzy "Jack" Neal, Jr.


1935 - 2020
Stephen Manzy "Jack" Neal, Jr. Obituary
Stephen "Jack" Manzy Neal Jr., 84, of Dallas, NC, passed away, Monday, April 6, 2020 at the Robin Johnson House, Dallas, NC.
He was born April 18, 1935 in Rutherford Co, NC, son of the late Stephen Manzy Neal Sr. and Mary Etta Ledford Neal Daniel.
Jack was a US Army Veteran and served on the honor guard and was an expert marksman. He retired from Homelite and worked as Artist assistance for The Weathered Bronze. He was a member of Chapel Worship Center.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his sisters, Helen Courter and Garnell McCraw; brother, William Charles Neal; and grandson, Mason Cox.
Jack is survived by his wife, Sarah Ledford Neal; brother, Stanley Neal; daughters, Debra Sisk and Stephanie Price; grandchildren, Matthew Trammel and Carla Morgan; great-grandchildren, Brian and McKenna Louchez, Natalie Farris and Maycee Carter; step-son, Donnie Chuck Hodge and Kim; step-daughter, Tammy Adams and Scotty; step-grandchildren, Lori Wheeler, Trish Gobel, Adam and Matthew Hodge and Justin Fulbright; and great-grandchildren, Ashton, Noah and Bayleigh Williamson, Virginia Mae Hodge, William Hodge, Ryley and Blair Gobel and Parker and Emalea Fulbright.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Memorials may be made to, Gaston Hospice – (The Robin Johnson House) PO Box 3984, Gastonia, NC 28054.
Arrangements are with the South Chapel of Greene Funeral Service and Crematorium, Gastonia.
Condolences may be made online at www.greenefuneral.com
Published in Gaston Gazette on Apr. 8, 2020
