|
|
1950 - 2019
Stephen "Steve" Blair Wells, 68, of Gastonia, N.C. died peacefully surrounded by his family on April 20, 2019, at the Robin Johnson Hospice House and has gone to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.
He was born in Gastonia, N.C. on November 12, 1950, son of the late William Alexander and Pauline Grace Wells.
He was also predeceased by three sisters, Linda Wells, Brenda Peeler, and Sandra Wise.
The love of his life was his wife Terry Wells to whom he was married for 37 years. In addition to his wife, Steve is survived by his sister Judy Bolin and her husband Gary Bolin of Kings Mountain, N.C., brother-in-law Timothy Wise of Cherryville, N.C., children Linsy Aul and husband Patrick, Matthew Wells and wife Claire, and Lesly Henderson and husband Casey, and grandchildren Ellery and Henry Aul and Greyson Wells. He is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews.
After serving in the U.S. Marines in Vietnam, he spent his career in the commercial construction industry as a project manager and superintendent at Acoustics Inc. for over 42 years. He loved his many friends he made over the years during his career. After retiring, he went back to Southeastern Interiors where he worked until January of this year.
Steve was most proud of his children and the greatest joys of his life were his grandchildren. Steve lived as an example of God's sacrificial and selfless love. He was the most selfless dad and grandfather, giving of his time and devotion to his family. Steve was a Good Samaritan on countless occasions to those in need. Steve was always there to help family and friends with household projects, car repairs, or whatever else was needed. Steve was a strong man with a big heart.
Steve donated many hours of his time giving back to the community with his talents. Every winter he gathered coats for the homeless and would give them out to those in need. When he walked down the streets of Charlotte, everyone knew his name and he knew theirs. Steve never met a stranger and was a friend to everyone.
Steve was a member of Maylo United Methodist Church where he served on various committees.
The family will receive friends from 12:30 until 1:45 p.m., Wednesday at the church in the Fellowship Hall prior to the service.
Family and friends are invited to attend a service celebrating Steve's life beginning at 2 p.m. on Wednesday at Maylo United Methodist Church with the Rev. Jay W. Bissett officiating.
Burial will be at Gaston Memorial Park with Military Honors by the United States Marine Corps and the Gaston Honor Guard.
Flowers are accepted or memorial contributions may be made to Maylo United Methodist Church, 1900 Spencer Mountain Road, Gastonia, NC 28054.
The family is eternally grateful to Dr. Stuart Garner of Novant Health Pulmonary & Critical Care for the wonderful care of Steve. We are also grateful to the staff at the Robin Johnson Hospice House for the compassion and care that was shown to Steve and his family.
Online condolences may be made at: www.withersandwhisenantfuneral.com;
Withers and Whisenant Funeral Home, 2916 Union Road, Gastonia, NC (704) 864-5144 is serving the family.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Apr. 23, 2019