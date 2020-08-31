Steve Cooper, 75, of Lowell, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, August 29, 2020, at his home.
He was born May 7, 1945, in Cleveland County, son of the late Arthur Cooper and Selma Blanton Cooper.
Steve, native of Cleveland county, was a charter member of Charity Independent Baptist Church, Gastonia. He was on the building committee and church council. Steve retired from the city of Gastonia, water and sewer department, after 21 years of service.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Alan Cooper and sisters, Diane Brooks and Blondie Howard.
Left to cherish his memories are his loving wife of 50 years, Brenda Keaton Cooper; son, Greg Cooper and wife, Sharon; daughter-in-law, Kathy Cooper; sister, Patsy Ball; 5 grandchildren; and 10 great grandchildren.
A funeral service will be held 2:00 pm on Tuesday at Charity Independent Baptist Church, 2425 Hillmont St. Gastonia, NC 28052. Pastors Ronnie Pressley, Jeff Stark, and Junior Owens will be officiating.
The family will receive friends on hour prior to the service at the church.
Interment will be held at Evergreen Cemetery, Belmont.
Memorials may be made to Charity Independent Baptist Church.
Arrangements are with the South Chapel of Greene Funeral Service and Crematorium, Gastonia.
Condolences may be made online at greenefuneralservice.com.