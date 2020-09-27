Steve McNabb, 69, of Charlotte, passed away Thursday, September 24, 2020, at Novant Health Presbyterian, Charlotte.
He was born March 16, 1951, in Gaston County, son of the late Fletcher McNabb and Helen McNabb.
Steve served for 30 years with the North Carolina Enforcement and Theft Bureau as a Criminal Investigator. He was an active member of the Gaston County Law Enforcement Association. He was also a Master Mason with Lodge 369, Gastonia, for 46 years. He was an avid bowler for many years, bowling his first 300 at the Major League Lanes, Gastonia, when he was 16 years old.
Left to cherish his memories are his wife of over 21 years, Sandy McSwain McNabb; son, Clint McNabb and wife, Mandy; stepson, Timothy Hoover; stepdaughter, Stephanie Wells; sister, Diane Marlowe and husband, Robert; and 6 grandchildren.
A funeral service will be held 12:00 (noon), on Wednesday, at Friendship Baptist Church. Dr. Alfred Wright and Rev. Jan Deans will be officiating.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church.
Interment will be held at Gaston Memorial Park, Gastonia.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Friendship Baptist Church, 5008 S. New Hope Rd. Belmont, NC 28012.
Arrangements are with the South Chapel of Greene Funeral Service and Crematorium, Gastonia.
