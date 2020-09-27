1/1
Steve McNabb
1951 - 2020
Steve McNabb, 69, of Charlotte, passed away Thursday, September 24, 2020, at Novant Health Presbyterian, Charlotte.
He was born March 16, 1951, in Gaston County, son of the late Fletcher McNabb and Helen McNabb.
Steve served for 30 years with the North Carolina Enforcement and Theft Bureau as a Criminal Investigator. He was an active member of the Gaston County Law Enforcement Association. He was also a Master Mason with Lodge 369, Gastonia, for 46 years. He was an avid bowler for many years, bowling his first 300 at the Major League Lanes, Gastonia, when he was 16 years old.
Left to cherish his memories are his wife of over 21 years, Sandy McSwain McNabb; son, Clint McNabb and wife, Mandy; stepson, Timothy Hoover; stepdaughter, Stephanie Wells; sister, Diane Marlowe and husband, Robert; and 6 grandchildren.
A funeral service will be held 12:00 (noon), on Wednesday, at Friendship Baptist Church. Dr. Alfred Wright and Rev. Jan Deans will be officiating.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church.
Interment will be held at Gaston Memorial Park, Gastonia.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Friendship Baptist Church, 5008 S. New Hope Rd. Belmont, NC 28012.
Arrangements are with the South Chapel of Greene Funeral Service and Crematorium, Gastonia.
Condolences may be made online at greenefuneral.com.




Published in Gaston Gazette on Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
30
Visitation
11:00 - 12:00 PM
Friendship Baptist Church
SEP
30
Funeral service
12:00 PM
Friendship Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by
Greene Funeral Service-South Chapel
1503 South York Road
Gastonia, NC 28052
(704) 853-1300
