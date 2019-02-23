|
|
GASTONIA - Steve Eugene Thompson, 65, passed away on Thursday, February 21, 2019, at CaroMont Regional Hospital with his loving family by his side.
Steve was born in Gaston County and was the son of the late Charlie Clarence and Willie Mae Palmer Thompson.
In addition to his parents he is preceded in death by a brother, Ezra.
Steve formerly worked for The Motor Shop as an Electric Motor Mechanic. Steve had a few hobbies, with fishing at the top of his list. But spending time with his family, friends and fur babies WAS MOST IMPORTANT TO HIM. He also was an avid NASCAR fan and loved to ride his Harley.
Steve leaves to cherish his memories, his loving wife of 32 years, Cathy Simmons Thompson; six sons, Steve (Kerrie), Shane (Melissa), Kyle (Christina), Richard (Leslie), David (Dana), Michael (Summer); four sisters, Linda Manning, Edna Wilson, Jenny Hibberts, Loretta Dover; thirteen grandchildren; seven great grandchildren. Steve had so many other relatives and friends that he loved dearly. He will be greatly missed by all of us.
A Celebration of Life Service will be at 3:00 p.m., Sunday in the Chapel of Withers and Whisenant Funeral Home at Dr. Danny Gardner officiating.
Interment will be private and at a late date at the beach.
In lieu of flowers, Memorials may be made to Living Hope Baptist Church, 609 Osceola Street, Gastonia, NC 28054
Published in Gaston Gazette on Feb. 23, 2019