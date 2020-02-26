|
Allie Steve Edward Thurman, 58, of 938 Long Branch Road Unit 1, Grover, NC passed away on Thursday, February 20, 2020 at Atrium Health-Main in Charlotte, NC.
He was born in Cleveland County, NC on June 26, 1961 to the late Johnny Ulysses "Harvey" Thurman and Nina Maggie Ruth McClain Thurman. He was the husband of Angela Accor Thurman.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, February 28, 2020 at 3:30 PM at St. John Missionary Baptist Church in Gastonia, NC. Burial will take place at Armstrong Cemetery in Gastonia.
The family will receive friends from 3:00 PM until 3:30 PM at the church and other times at 638 Margrace Road, Kings Mountain, NC.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Feb. 26, 2020