MCADENVILLE, NC- Mr. Steven Alan Seagle, 65, of McAdenville, went home with his Lord and Savior on
Saturday, November 16, 2019. A native of Gaston County, Steven was a son of the late James Monroe and Sadie Bell Hawks Seagle.
Steven worked for Duke Energy, serving the company for 43 years. He was a minister of music for various churches for 35 years, but served the Lord all of his life. He had a great sense of humor and was loved by everyone. He was a member of McAdenville Baptist Church. He was always on the go, generous with his time and talents, putting others needs before his own. He was a devoted husband, loving father, and grandfather.
The family would like to extend their heartfelt gratitude to Ethel Combs for her compassionate care of Steven.
Survivors include his loving wife of 44 years, Terri Brackett Seagle of Lowell; son and daughter-in-law, Jason and Kathryn Seagle of Denver, NC and their children Stevie and Krew; special cousins, Suzanne Washam and Tina Fort and other cousins, numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Michael Seagle.
A service to celebrate Steven's life will be held at 2:00pm, Saturday, November 23, 2019 at First Baptist Church of Lowell with Dr. Marc Francis, Pastor Walt Griggs officiating, and remarks by longtime friend, Don Trapp. The family will receive friends following the service in the Sanctuary.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to McAdenville Baptist Church, 192 Main St., McAdenville, NC 28101 or to , Western Carolina Chapter, 4600 Park Rd., #250, Charlotte, NC 28209.
Condolence messages may be shared at www.McLeanFuneral.com.
McLean Funeral Directors of Gastonia is serving the family of Mr. Seagle.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Nov. 20, 2019