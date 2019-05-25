Home

Celebration of Life
Tuesday, May 28, 2019
2:00 PM
Grace Community United Methodist Church
1190 Gold Hill Road
Fort Mill, NC
Visitation
Following Services
Grace Community United Methodist Church
1190 Gold Hill Road
Fort Mill, NC
Steven Lackey


Steven Thomas Lackey, 66, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, May 23, 2019.

A son of the late Wade Thomas Lackey and Nora Lee Hook Lackey, he was born August 3, 1952 in Gastonia, NC. He was a graduate of Bessemer City High School where he excelled in baseball and football. He was a coach of baseball for many years and was loved by all. Mr. Lackey retired from Bosch Rexroth after 45 years of service.

A loving husband, father and grandfather, he lived for his family and had a heart of gold. He is survived by his wife Shannon Meggs Lackey; two sons, Steven Thomas Lackey, Jr. (Carly Schied Lackey) of Cherryville and Justin Shane Lackey (Suzanne Leah Lackey) of Pineville, two grandsons, Nathaniel Thomas Lackey and Mitchell Tanner Lackey and a granddaughter, Reese Wall, all of Cherryville; his sister-in-law and brothers-in law, Darrah Welfare of Orange Park, FL, and Andy Meggs and Brett Meggs, both of Marshville, NC; as well as his canine fur babies, Gus, Marvin, Sadie and Lyric.

A service to celebrate his life will be held at 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, May 28th at Grace Community United Methodist Church, 1190 Gold Hill Road, Fort Mill, SC. His family will receive friends at the church following the service.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations are requested to be made to The , The or to the Humane Society of Charlotte.

Condolences may be offered at www.mcewenpinevillechapel.com.
Published in Gaston Gazette on May 25, 2019
