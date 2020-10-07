GASTONIA - Steven Wilson Saunders, 59 passed away on October 2, 2020 at CaroMont Regional Medical Center.
He was born in Gaston County, on April 21, 1961 to Joe and the late Freida Black Saunders. In addition to his mother he is preceded in death by a sister Lisa Hardin, and his sister-in-law, Kathe Barr Saunders.
Steve was a loving son and brother and loved is family very much. He had worked at Gastonia Heating & Air years ago.
Left to cherish his memories is his father, Joe Saunders, brothers, Jeff Saunders, Scott Saunders and his wife Lynn; nieces and nephews, Jacob Barr, Brian Saunders, Shelby, Nicole and Andrew Saunders, and Allison Phillips.
Burial will be at Hollywood Cemetery
Due to the Covid-19 outbreak, if you feel the need to stay home, a card or phone call to the family will be appreciated.
