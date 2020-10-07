1/1
Steven Saunders
1961 - 2020
GASTONIA - Steven Wilson Saunders, 59 passed away on October 2, 2020 at CaroMont Regional Medical Center.

He was born in Gaston County, on April 21, 1961 to Joe and the late Freida Black Saunders. In addition to his mother he is preceded in death by a sister Lisa Hardin, and his sister-in-law, Kathe Barr Saunders.

Steve was a loving son and brother and loved is family very much. He had worked at Gastonia Heating & Air years ago.

Left to cherish his memories is his father, Joe Saunders, brothers, Jeff Saunders, Scott Saunders and his wife Lynn; nieces and nephews, Jacob Barr, Brian Saunders, Shelby, Nicole and Andrew Saunders, and Allison Phillips.

Burial will be at Hollywood Cemetery

Due to the Covid-19 outbreak, if you feel the need to stay home, a card or phone call to the family will be appreciated.

Condolences may be made to www.withersandwhisenantfuneral.com

Withers and Whisenant Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 2916 Union Road, Gastonia 704-864-5144 is serving the family.

Published in Gaston Gazette on Oct. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Withers and Whisenant Funeral Home
2916 Union Road
Gastonia, NC 28054
(704) 864-5144
Memories & Condolences
1 entry
October 6, 2020
Bart and I are so sorry to learn of Steven's passing. I remember what a cute, funny, and happy kid he was growing up in the neighborhood. May your family find peace and comfort during this time from your friends and relatives, and each other.
Sincerely,
Brenda and Bart Brennecke.
Brenda Brennecke
Neighbor
