Steven Todd Spargo
Steven Todd Spargo of Gastonia passed away peacefully on Friday, October 9, 2020 surrounded by his family. Steven was a graduate of Webb Street School. He was a past member of The First United Methodist Church and the Great Adventures Club sponsored by Holy Angels and was a former employee of Gaston Skills.
Steven is preceded in death by his Mother Mable T. Spargo of Gastonia.
He is survived by his father, William R. Spargo, his brother and sister-in-law, Scott and Robin Spargo, all of Gastonia, nephew Jeff Spargo and wife Ashley and two great nieces, Tessa and Grayson, of Burnsville, NC. He is also survived by his aunt, Doris Riggs of Rocky Mount.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Holy Angels in Belmont, NC.
The family will receive friends at 1:00 PM on Tuesday, October 13, 2020 at Carothers in Gastonia followed by a graveside service at Gaston Memorial Park.
Masks required.


Published in Gaston Gazette on Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
13
Visitation
01:00 PM
Carothers Funeral Home at Gaston Memorial Park
Funeral services provided by
Carothers Funeral Home at Gaston Memorial Park
2205 Williamsburg Drive
Gastonia, NC 28054
7048676337
