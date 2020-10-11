Steven Todd Spargo of Gastonia passed away peacefully on Friday, October 9, 2020 surrounded by his family. Steven was a graduate of Webb Street School. He was a past member of The First United Methodist Church and the Great Adventures Club sponsored by Holy Angels and was a former employee of Gaston Skills.

Steven is preceded in death by his Mother Mable T. Spargo of Gastonia.

He is survived by his father, William R. Spargo, his brother and sister-in-law, Scott and Robin Spargo, all of Gastonia, nephew Jeff Spargo and wife Ashley and two great nieces, Tessa and Grayson, of Burnsville, NC. He is also survived by his aunt, Doris Riggs of Rocky Mount.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Holy Angels in Belmont, NC.

The family will receive friends at 1:00 PM on Tuesday, October 13, 2020 at Carothers in Gastonia followed by a graveside service at Gaston Memorial Park.

Masks required.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store