MOUNT HOLLY - Stuart Logan Payne, 26, of Mount Holly, NC passed away peacefully on April 18, 2019 surrounded by his family. Stuart is survived by his loving wife Autumn and sweet dog Max, his mother, Beth Bishop Payne, step-sister, Shannon Morgan, and step-brother, Matthew Payne. He was preceded in death by his father, Carter Payne.
A celebration of life service will be held on Saturday, April 27, 2019 at 4:00 p.m. at Bethlehem Baptist Church, Gastonia, NC.
The family wishes to express their gratitude to Gaston Hospice and Gaston Palliative Care for the exceptional, loving, and compassionate care they provided to Stuart and the family.
In lieu of flowers, the Payne's request loving cards or a donation Stuart's "Go Fund Me" page (https://www.gofundme.com/loving-the-paynes).
Published in Gaston Gazette on Apr. 24, 2019