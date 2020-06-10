Sue Jean (James) Guice
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Sue's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Sue Jean James Guice, 88, passed away on Friday, June 5, 2020. She was born in Gaston County, daughter of the late Warren Franklin James and Martha Louise Huffstetler James. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, James Alison Guice.
Mrs. Guice is survived by her children, Dawn Allison Guice Thompson and her husband, Chip and Christopher Franklin Guice; and her grandson, Dylan James Thompson and his fiance, Natalie Renee Rapp.
A service to celebrate the life of Mrs. Guice will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, June 11, 2020 at the Woodlawn Chapel of Woodlawn Funeral Home, Mount Holly. Pastor Max Pendleton will officiate. Burial will follow at Hillcrest Gardens Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. on Thursday at the funeral home.
Memorials may be made to Gaston Hospice by visiting www.gastonhospice.org.
Condolence messages may be sent to the family by visiting www.woodlawnfuneral.org. Woodlawn Funeral Home of Mount Holly is serving the family of Mrs. Guice.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Jun. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
11
Service
11:00 AM
Woodlawn Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Woodlawn Funeral Home
375 Woodlawn Avenue
Mount Holly, NC 28120
704-820-0608
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved