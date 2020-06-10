Sue Jean James Guice, 88, passed away on Friday, June 5, 2020. She was born in Gaston County, daughter of the late Warren Franklin James and Martha Louise Huffstetler James. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, James Alison Guice.
Mrs. Guice is survived by her children, Dawn Allison Guice Thompson and her husband, Chip and Christopher Franklin Guice; and her grandson, Dylan James Thompson and his fiance, Natalie Renee Rapp.
A service to celebrate the life of Mrs. Guice will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, June 11, 2020 at the Woodlawn Chapel of Woodlawn Funeral Home, Mount Holly. Pastor Max Pendleton will officiate. Burial will follow at Hillcrest Gardens Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. on Thursday at the funeral home.
Memorials may be made to Gaston Hospice by visiting www.gastonhospice.org.
Condolence messages may be sent to the family by visiting www.woodlawnfuneral.org. Woodlawn Funeral Home of Mount Holly is serving the family of Mrs. Guice.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Jun. 10, 2020.