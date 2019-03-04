Home

Carothers Funeral Home at Gaston Memorial Park
2205 Williamsburg Drive
Gastonia, NC 28054
(704) 867-6337
Entombment
Tuesday, Mar. 5, 2019
12:00 PM
Mausoleum at Gaston Memorial Park
1200 South New Hope Road
Gastonia, NC
Sue McCollum Obituary
Sue McCollum, age 92, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Saturday ~ March 2, 2019 at the Meadowwood Nursing Center in Gastonia.
Those left to cherish Sue's memories and carry on her legacy are her daughter and son in law: Rebecca and Larry Brown of Fort Mill, South Carolina; two granddaughters and husbands: Alicia and Todd Stafford, Dawn and Kit Eller; four great grandchildren: Haley and Matt Priore, Nicholas Stafford, Madison Eller and Monica Eller; two sisters: Joann Johnson and Bobbie Taylor.
Sue was the daughter of the late L.R. Holcombe and Nina Powell Holcombe (who passed away when Sue was 2 years old) and her mom, Sally Holcombe who raised her. She was also preceded in death by her husband of 39 years, James L. McCollum and sister Mary Lou Dillard.
Entombment will be held at 12:00 PM Tuesday ~ March 5, 2019 in the Mausoleum at Gaston Memorial Park, 1200 South New Hope Road, Gastonia.
Expressions of love and fond memories may be made on Sue's guestbook at www.carothersfuneralhomegastonia.com
Carothers Funeral Home at Gaston Memorial Park is compassionately serving the family of Sue McCollum.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Mar. 4, 2019
