Sue Spangler

Janie Sue Pruett Spangler, 88, of Shelby, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, August 11, 2020 at her home with the love of her life by her side.
Born in Cleveland County, NC on Christmas Day, December 25, 1931, she was the daughter of the late Decater Carelia Pruett and Essie Oveida Dedmon Pruett.
Sue embraced her Christmas birthday all her life as a special gift. She was truly the example of love to everyone, especially her husband whom she affectionally referred to as her hero. Sue and Bill were the perfect love story. She was head bookkeeper for First Citizens Bank in Shelby, co-owner of S & B Concrete and created Sue's Cacti and Sue's Lily Gardens, always maintaining the role of loving wife, mother, grandmother and friend. Sue was an active member of Ross Grove Baptist Church her entire life.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Tommy Spangler; son-in-law, Charlie Rogers; grandson, Matthew Spangler and sister and brother-in-law, Helen and Gene Spangler.
Survivors include her husband of 70 years, William (Bill) Spangler; son, Mark Spangler (Sandy); daughters, Barbara Rogers and Susan Evans (WeeDee); grandchildren, Jeff Spangler (Tracy), Christine Spangler (Fred), Becky James (Vaughn), Vicky Spangler, Rachel Spangler, Chuck Rogers, Ernie Rogers and Sasha Osada (Matt) and eight great grandchildren.
A Graveside Service will be held on Friday, August 14, 2020 at 10:00 am at Ross Grove Baptist Church Cemetery with the Rev. Marcus McGill and Rev. Josh Hunt officiating.
Memorials may be made to Ross Grove Baptist Church, 1225 Fallston Road, Shelby, NC 28150.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Stamey-Tysinger Funeral Home & Cremation Center, Inc., Fallston, NC.