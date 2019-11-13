|
|
KINGS MOUNTAIN - Susan Haynes Firrantello, 51, passed away July 2, 2019, at the Robin Johnson Hospice House in Dallas.
Phil Firrantello, 62, of Kings Mountain passed away June 18, 2018, at his home.
A celebration of their love for each other will be held with a bench memorial service 1:30 pm Friday, November 15, 2019, at Gaston Memorial Park, near the Memorial Wall, at 1200 South New Hope Rd. Gastonia, officiated by Pastor Dennis Boyce.
"Together Forever"
Published in Gaston Gazette on Nov. 13, 2019