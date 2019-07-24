Home

McLean Funeral Directors
700 South New Hope Road
Gastonia, NC 28054
(704) 865-3451
Visitation
Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Friendship Baptist Church
Funeral service
Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019
1:00 PM
Friendship Baptist Church
Susan Branham


1947 - 2019
Susan Branham Obituary
ALBEMARLE - Susan Stowe Branham, 72, of Albemarle passed away July 21, 2019. She was born January 20, 1947 in Gaston County, a daughter of the late Thurman Javan Stowe and Ethel Cox Stowe.

The family will receive friends at Friendship Baptist Church from 12:00 pm until 1:00 pm on Thursday, July 25, 2019.

A funeral service follow at the church at 1:00 pm with Pastor Jan Deans officiating. Committal will follow in the church cemetery.

McLean Funeral Directors of Gastonia is serving the Branham family.
Published in Gaston Gazette on July 24, 2019
