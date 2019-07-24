|
|
ALBEMARLE - Susan Stowe Branham, 72, of Albemarle passed away July 21, 2019. She was born January 20, 1947 in Gaston County, a daughter of the late Thurman Javan Stowe and Ethel Cox Stowe.
The family will receive friends at Friendship Baptist Church from 12:00 pm until 1:00 pm on Thursday, July 25, 2019.
A funeral service follow at the church at 1:00 pm with Pastor Jan Deans officiating. Committal will follow in the church cemetery.
McLean Funeral Directors of Gastonia is serving the Branham family.
Published in Gaston Gazette on July 24, 2019