GASTONIA, NC - Susan Carol Huffman, 57, passed away on November 20, 2019 at her residence.
She was born on September 23, 1962, a native of Gaston County, the daughter of the late Franklin Huffman and Faye Gunter Huffman.
Susan is survived by her brother, Alan Huffman; nephew, Preston Huffman; special cousins, Spud and Star Stepp; and many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
A gathering of friends and family will be held 6 – 8 pm on Friday, November 22, 2019 at Greene Funeral Service – South Chapel, 1503 S. York Rd., Gastonia.
Memorials may be made to a .
Arrangements are with the South Chapel of Greene Funeral Service and Crematorium, Gastonia.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Nov. 22, 2019