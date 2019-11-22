Home

POWERED BY

Services
Greene Funeral Service-South Chapel
1503 South York Road
Gastonia, NC 28052
(704) 853-1300
Memorial Gathering
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Greene Funeral Service-South Chapel
1503 South York Road
Gastonia, NC 28052
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Susan Huffman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Susan Carol Huffman


1962 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Susan Carol Huffman Obituary
GASTONIA, NC - Susan Carol Huffman, 57, passed away on November 20, 2019 at her residence.
She was born on September 23, 1962, a native of Gaston County, the daughter of the late Franklin Huffman and Faye Gunter Huffman.
Susan is survived by her brother, Alan Huffman; nephew, Preston Huffman; special cousins, Spud and Star Stepp; and many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
A gathering of friends and family will be held 6 – 8 pm on Friday, November 22, 2019 at Greene Funeral Service – South Chapel, 1503 S. York Rd., Gastonia.
Memorials may be made to a .
Arrangements are with the South Chapel of Greene Funeral Service and Crematorium, Gastonia.
A guest book is available to sign online at www.greenefuneral.com
Published in Gaston Gazette on Nov. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Susan's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Greene Funeral Service-South Chapel
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -